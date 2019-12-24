Arkansas police officer shot outside apartment complex

BRYANT, Ark. (AP) – Authorities say an Arkansas police officer was shot and wounded by a reportedly suicidal person who was later shot to death by other officers.

The shooting happened Monday night at an apartment complex in Bryant, about 15 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Bryant Police Department says the female officer was struck by gunfire and was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock. Her condition wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting happened less than three weeks after another Arkansas police officer was fatally shot while sitting in a patrol car.

