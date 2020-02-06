Arkansas professors plead not guilty to making meth

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Methamphetamine Photo 08.20_1503586018532.jpg

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Two former university professors in Arkansas have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that they were making methamphetamine in their school’s laboratories.

Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman were chemistry professors at Henderson State University when they were arrested in November on a raft of meth-related charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that they pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court and are free on bond.

Authorities began investigating in Dec. 2018 after a university lawyer told the sheriff’s office that a faculty member believed two professors were involved in illegal activity.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories