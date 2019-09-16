Arkansas Senate leader proposes new vaping tax, regulations

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. North Carolina’s top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products. Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he is filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Senate president is proposing a new tax and regulations on vaping products and hopes the governor will call lawmakers back to the Capitol to take up the issue.

On Monday Republican Sen. Jim Hendren proposed the legislation in response to concerns about a rise in e-cigarette use among young people.

The legislation would subject e-cigarette products to the same taxes as tobacco products. It would also prohibit vaping and the use of e-cigarettes at the same locations where tobacco smoking is banned.

Under Hendren’s proposal, the money raised from the vaping taxes would help schools with safety improvements and hiring mental health counselors.

The bill would also prohibit billboards advertising e-cigarettes within 1,000 feet of a school or playground.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.