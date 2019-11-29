Arkansas teacher’s aide accused of punching student

(CNN) – A teacher’s aide in Little Rock, Arkansas is on paid leave from his job –after a special needs student in his class came home with a black eye.

A swollen face and bruises –

That’s how this 12-year-old special needs student came home on November 15th.

Initially he told his mother Maria Alba that he fell –

But later said a teacher’s aid at Cloverdale Middle School punched him.

On Tuesday, Alba, an attorney and the consulate of Mexico discussed the incident.

In a police report, a teacher’s aid — identified as William Jarmon – is accused of hitting the student while in the bathroom.

But Jarmon’s version differs –

In the report, he claims alba’s son went to the bathroom, came out, then ran back in.

That’s when Jarmon reportedly went inside of the bathroom to take him back to class.

Jarmon said he reached for his hand, held it and moved him toward the door.

A school administrator reviewed surveillance footage near the bathroom area that shows the victim falling, using his hand to brace the impact, eventually touching the ground while Jarmon exits the bathroom.

In response to the allegations Jarmon was placed on paid leave.

The attorney says they have not filed a lawsuit at this point

“It is our position at this point that we want the system to work and essentially we’re very confident that the police will do a thorough investigation, we’re confident that the school system has taken this seriously and they will do their investigation as well,” said attorney Milton DeJesus.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.