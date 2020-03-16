Arkansas virus cases up to 22, Little Rock to impose curfew

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A mayor in Arkansas has introduced a curfew as part of efforts to curb the new coronavirus as the number of infections in the state continues to rise.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott says the curfew will be in effect from midnight until 5 a.m., beginning early Wednesday.

The announcement comes shortly after state health officials said there are now 22 coronavirus cases in the state.

Health officials say the cases include two people in Cleburne County who had traveled out of state for a conference.

