ArkLaTex cities close offices, cancel meetings to prevent spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (IKTAL/KMSS) — Multiple cities around the ArkLaTex are taking steps to protect residents from the coronavirus.
City officials are closing certain offices, suspending services and canceling meetings in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas.
Here is a list of the following cancelations and closures:
City of Mansfield
- Due to the current state of emergency, the lobby inside Mansfield City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
- The drive-thru window will remain open for receiving payments.
- Customers may also remit payments online at www.cityofmansfield.net, or may drop payments in our night deposit box.
Town of Many
- Council meetings for March 18 and April 21 have been canceled.
- There will be no council meeting until 5:15 p.m. on May 19.
City of Marshall
- Water Billing Department at City Hall (401 S. Alamo Blvd) – In-person payments from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020, will be suspended. The Water Billing Department is prepared to accept transactions for disconnect, reconnect, new services, payments, and questions by telephone at (903) 935-4435, online at www.marshalltexas.net or through our drive-thru lane. The office also has a drop box located in the drive-thru on the exterior of the building.
- Municipal Court (110 S. Bolivar Street) –The Municipal Court will suspend all court dockets and scheduled jury duty from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020. Please contact the Municipal Court at (903) 935-4534 for the amount due or more information. Payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com, call (800) 444-1187 or mail a cashier’s check or money order to Municipal Court at 110 S. Bolivar Street, Suite 104B, Marshall, TX 75670.
- Marshall Public Library – Closed to public foot traffic from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020. Assistance by phone at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org during normal office hours. Patrons may return books through the outside receptacles. While the Marshall Public Library is closed to foot traffic, we will be offering curbside pickup will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday at the East entrance.
- Oaklawn Golf Course – Closed to the public from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020.
- Marshall Visual Arts Center – Closed to public and private use from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020.
- All Marshall city playground equipment – Closed to the public from March 18, 2020 – April 15, 2020.