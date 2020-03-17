ArkLaTex cities close offices, cancel meetings to prevent spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (IKTAL/KMSS) — Multiple cities around the ArkLaTex are taking steps to protect residents from the coronavirus.

City officials are closing certain offices, suspending services and canceling meetings in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas.

Here is a list of the following cancelations and closures:

City of Mansfield

Due to the current state of emergency, the lobby inside Mansfield City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

The drive-thru window will remain open for receiving payments.

Customers may also remit payments online at www.cityofmansfield.net, or may drop payments in our night deposit box.

Town of Many

Council meetings for March 18 and April 21 have been canceled.

There will be no council meeting until 5:15 p.m. on May 19.

City of Marshall