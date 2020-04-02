ArkLaTex cities impose curfew to stop spread of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cities around the ArkLaTex have been placed under a curfew in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the last couple of weeks multiple Mayors have issued a curfew to make sure that residents stay home and stay safe.

The curfews exclude certain people who have to go to and from essential jobs and emergency situations.

If you are caught violating the curfews you could face a fine or jail time.

A curfew is in effect for the following cities:

Town of Coushatta – Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily until further notice

– Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily until further notice Town of Homer – Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until April 30

– Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until April 30 City of Mansfield – Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice

– Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice Town of Many – Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 1 – inlcuding all residents and businesses on Hwy 6, 171, and San Antonio Ave.

– Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 1 – inlcuding all residents and businesses on Hwy 6, 171, and San Antonio Ave. Town of Springhill – Curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice

– Curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice City of Tenaha – Curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 7

– Curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 7 City of Texarkana, Arkansas/City of Texarkana, Texas – Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice

