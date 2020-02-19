Army clean-up activities may cause loud, explosive sounds in Texarkana area

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Those explosive sounds that you are hearing in the Texarkana area are due to the Army conducting environmental clean-up activities.

Remediation contractors are concentrating on the demolition of past military-related items at the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant High Explosive Demolition Grounds.

Officials said the current events taking place follow all required federal rules and regulations in conducting these activities.

Depending on the weather conditions, loud noise and vibrations may be felt and heard by residents.

These clean-up actions will be ongoing over the next couple of months and may result in multiple detonations in one day.

When demolition operations are needed, they will start no earlier than 9 a.m. and will end no later than 4:30 p.m.

For more information, an Army point of contact can be reached at (903) 255-2857.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories