Army clean-up activities may cause loud, explosive sounds in Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Those explosive sounds that you are hearing in the Texarkana area are due to the Army conducting environmental clean-up activities.

Remediation contractors are concentrating on the demolition of past military-related items at the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant High Explosive Demolition Grounds.

Officials said the current events taking place follow all required federal rules and regulations in conducting these activities.

Depending on the weather conditions, loud noise and vibrations may be felt and heard by residents.

These clean-up actions will be ongoing over the next couple of months and may result in multiple detonations in one day.

When demolition operations are needed, they will start no earlier than 9 a.m. and will end no later than 4:30 p.m.

For more information, an Army point of contact can be reached at (903) 255-2857.

