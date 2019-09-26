Army helicopter crashes, killing 1 person, injuring 3 others

FORT POLK, LA – NOVEMBER 14: The Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk is shown November 14, 2002 in Louisiana. Two unidentified U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Brigade 101st died at the training center earlier today. The two soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, were crushed by an M1 tank during training exercises. The soldiers were airlifted to Baynes Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Polk were they died as a result of the injuries earlier this morning. The accident is under investigation and has halted the exercise involving hundreds of soldiers who gathered at Fort Polk for several weeks of training. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

FORT POLK, La. (AP) — Military officials say a helicopter has crashed on an Army base in Louisiana, killing one person and injuring three others.

Fort Polk officials said in a statement that the Army chopper crashed early Thursday morning in the Fort Polk training area.

Base officials say there were the four crew members on board. Their names weren’t being released until relatives are notified.

The fort said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

About 8,000 soldiers are stationed at Fort Polk, its website states. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

