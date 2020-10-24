Army West Point tagged to play in 2020 Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. and WEST POINT, N.Y. – Although the date of the 45th annual Independence Bowl has not been announced, on Saturday Army West Point accepted an invitation to play in the 2020-2021 Independence Bowl.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl extended the first bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 Bowl season and the Black Knights accepted the invitation.

This will be Army’s second visit to Shreveport, having met Auburn in Independence Bowl 21 in a heart breaker of a game that ended with Auburn on top with a 32-29 final score.

After accepting the invitation, Mike Buddie, athletic director at Army West Point, thanked the bowl committee for the invitation.

“We are very excited to accept the first bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 season and to make our first trip to Shreveport since 1996,” Buddie said.

This year, the Black Knights are off to their best start since that historic 1996 season that brought nine consecutive victories.

In their seventh season under head coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights have a 6-1 record with five games remaining on their 2020 schedule. The 2020 Radiance Technologies Bowl will be their fourth bowl game in the last five years.

“We are absolutely delighted to extend a bowl invitation to the Army West Point Black Knights football team,” said, Frank Auer, chairman of the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

“The Independence Bowl celebrates the independence and freedoms we enjoy in America, and we are well aware that those freedoms are protected by our Army and the other armed forces. We deeply appreciate the role they play in our national landscape and will roll out the red carpet for them for their trip to Shreveport.”

The Black Knights will face an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference, which will begin its truncated football season on Saturday, Nov. 7.

This year is the first of three primary tie-ins with Army and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl over the next six years, as the bowl and university reached an agreement for a primary tie-in for the years 2020, 2022 and 2024.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Independence Bowl, and the game will be broadcast on an ESPN network for the 29th consecutive year.

ESPN and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl recently announced a six-year extension to televise the game from 2020 through 2025.

