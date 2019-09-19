Arrangements set for Marshall football player killed in crash

Marshall High School Senior Hayden Blaylock, 17, was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning near Marshall, Texas. (Photo: Marshall Independent School District)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Marshall High School football player who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Hayden Blalock, 17, died early Wednesday morning after his truck hit a wild hog on FM-1997 north of Marshall.

Services for Blalock will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in the Mavericks Gymnasium at Marshall High School.

The school is encouraging students to wear red on Friday in Blalock’s memory. There will also be a balloon release at 3:45 p.m. after the last class period.