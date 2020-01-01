Arrangements set for Shreveport business owner Jerry Bowman, Sr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A community leader and pillar of Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood will be laid to rest this weekend.

Jerry Bowman, Sr., 71, longtime owner of Jerry’s Barber Shop on Murvon St., passed away Monday afternoon after suffering a heart attack.

Visitation for Bowman will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Morning Star Baptist Church on 5340 Jewella Ave.

Funeral services for Bowman will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Bowman was married to the late Caddo Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman and is the father of Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman and Caddo Parish Commissioner Jerald Bowman.

