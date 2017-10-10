Arrangements set for Southwood senior killed in accident

UPDATE:

Family and friends will celebrate the life of a Southwood High School senior who died earlier this week following a car crash in Shreveport.

The wake for 17-year-old Jailen Sloan will be take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at the Morning Star Baptist Church on 5340 Jewella Ave.

The funeral for Jailen will held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 17. at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Police have released the name of the local high school student who died following a car accident in south Shreveport.

Officers say 17-year-old Jaylin Sloan, a senior at Southwood High School, was ejected from his vehicle Monday night after his car left the roadway and hit several culverts.

Sloan was transported to University Health and passed away Wednesday from his injuries.

Investigators say Sloan was not wearing his seatbelt and speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash happened Monday night near McGill Aircraft Parts on Flournoy Lucas.

