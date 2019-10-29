Arrest made in Sunday night fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged in the shooting death of a local man this past weekend in west Shreveport.

LaTroy Smith, 18, accused in the death of 18-year-old Dayton Washington, was taken into custody Monday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. on October 27, 2019, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Latierra Apartments located in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive relative to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Washington suffering from a single gunshot wound to the mid-section. Washington was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene of the crime, officers believe Washington was inside an apartment with multiple subjects when he was injured.

It has not been fully determined who was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting; however, detectives were able to gather enough information to link Smith to the crime.

A warrant Smith’s arrest was obtained, and he subsequently was arrested and charged with a single count of Manslaughter. His bond was set at $250,000.

