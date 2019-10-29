Arrest made in Sunday night fatal shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged in the shooting  death of a local man this past weekend in west Shreveport.

LaTroy Smith, 18, accused in the death of 18-year-old Dayton Washington, was taken into custody Monday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. on October 27, 2019, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Latierra  Apartments located in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive relative to a shooting. 

When they arrived, officers found Washington suffering from a single gunshot wound to the mid-section.  Washington was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene of the crime, officers believe Washington was inside an apartment with multiple subjects when he was injured. 

It has not been fully determined who was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting; however, detectives were able to gather enough information to link Smith to the crime. 

A warrant Smith’s arrest was obtained, and he subsequently was arrested and charged with a single count of Manslaughter.  His bond was set at $250,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories