Arrest warrant issued in early December homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man wanted in connection of an early December homicide.

Nicholas Harris, 20, is wanted for second degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tramell K. Lewis on Dec. 5, 2019.

The preliminary investigation indicated someone pulled into the parking lot at the Kingston Village Apartments in the 9000 block of Kingston Road around 10:30 p.m. on December 5, 2019 and fired multiple shots.

Lewis was sitting in a sedan on the property and some of the gunfire struck the sedan Lewis was sitting in, while other shots struck an apartment and an additional vehicle.

Less than an hour after the shooting, Harris was arrested in another part of town for resisting arrest following a suspicious vehicle call, but he was not implicated in the shooting at He was transported to the Shreveport City Jail, but later was released.

Harris is known to hang out in the Cherokee Park and Cooper Road areas and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.