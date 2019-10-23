Artist paints final moment of TX woman killed at home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – An artist’s painting of Atatiana Jefferson’s final moments is being shared around the world — even on the US house floor.

Nikkolas Smith says he wanted to capture the “final, joyful moment” of the 28-year-old aunt.

She was shot and killed in her own home while playing with her young nephew by a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas.

Congressman Marc Veasey shared the artwork as he called for police reform on the house floor.

Smith says that it demonstrates the power of art.

He also said he chose to paint Jefferson having fun with her nephew as a way to show the humanity of the victim.

“I just wanted to show like these are just beautiful souls, like in their pajamas, having a good time enjoying each other. you know that these kids need guidance. they need a role model to look up to. Atatiana was that for her nephew. and, you know, I just wanted to show that moment.”

The officer accused of shooting Jefferson is facing murder charges.

He resigned from the Fort Worth police department hours before he was set to be fired.

