Astronaut accused of first-ever space crime

(NBC News) — NASA is investigating what it said is the first-ever cyberspace crime.

The allegations involve astronaut Anne McClain, who’s currently in a divorce and custody dispute with her estranged wife, Summer Worden.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, McClain allegedly accessed Worden’s bank account while onboard the International Space Station this year. Worden gave KPRC the letter that her attorney sent to the NASA inspector general documenting the alleged breach.

An attorney representing McClain told the New York Times that she was simply checking the account to make sure the family’s finances were in order.

In a statement to NBC News, NASA praised McClain but said it cannot comment on personal matters.

