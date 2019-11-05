At least 9 U.S. citizens, 6 of them children, shot and killed in northern Mexico

(CNN) – Three mothers and six children, including two infants, were killed Monday while traveling in a remote area near the US Mexico border.

A relative of the victims says they all had dual citizenship, were members of a Mormon community, and were moving from Sonora to chihuahua.

The relative says it appears members of a cartel attacked the family Monday in a case of mistaken identity.

He said the three vehicles they were traveling in were shot at and set on fire.

Seven children were injured in the attack, and flown from Mexico to Arizona hospitals.

