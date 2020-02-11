Atlanta ISD student placed under arrest after bringing gun to campus

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Atlanta ISD high school student was placed under arrest after police confirmed he brought a gun on campus.

AISD administration believes the student acted alone and no other students were involved.

The student has been removed from campus and is no longer a threat to other students.

AISD said “AISD assures its students, parents, community members, and staff that we have made, and will continue to make, every effort to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. The courage of the student who made the report and the prompt response to that report by the Atlanta High School Administration and the AISD Police Department have been essential to the success of those efforts on this occasion. We cannot thank any of them enough. A safe and secure educational environment will be maintained if we all continue to work together, just like what happened today.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.