Attempted robbery suspect on the run, but there are photos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify an individual believed responsible for the attempted robbery of a west Shreveport business this morning.

Just after 8:15 a.m. today, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were advised that a black male entered the business wearing a zip-up black hoodie, mask, blue jeans, and Timberland style boots.

Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim was able to elude the suspect without harm.

Investigators assigned to the case secured photographs taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing those photographs to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

