Louisiana AG’s press secretary resigns following domestic abuse arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Press Secretary, Jacques Ambers, stepped down after being arrested on charges of domestic abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ambers is accused of choking and dragging his 10-weeks pregnant girlfriend.

The report said Ambers showed up to the apartment the couple shares after being out drinking. It said the couple begin arguing when the woman told Ambers she was leaving him.

According to the affidavit, Ambers placed his hands on the victim’s neck and pulled her out of the apartment while she was partially clothed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Ambers was aware the victim was pregnant with his child and that he admitted pushing her, but denied the other allegations.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office said:

We are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident last week. While we did not know all the facts, we immediately placed Mr. Ambers on leave. Per policy, our office began an administrative investigation upon his arrest.



Today, Mr. Ambers submitted his resignation. The attorney general has made domestic violence a major focus of his efforts with new initiatives for training and education. We will continue to be vigilant on these issues.

