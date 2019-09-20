Auction: Bonnie Parker’s poetry book, Clyde Barrow’s watch

In this July 29, 2019, photo provided by RR Auction, a wanted poster of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are shown. A book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow are among items from the outlaw Texas couple being offered at auction. (AP Photo/RR Auction, Nikki Brickett)

DALLAS (AP) — Several items from an outlaw Texas couple shot to death in Louisiana years ago will be auctioned off this weekend.

RR Auction will offer a book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow at Saturday’s event in Boston.

In 1934 Bonnie and Clyde were fatally shot by lawmen in Bienville Parish following a massive manhunt.

The auction house says Bonnie wrote the poetry in the bank book while in jail. Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says half the poems appear to be original compositions.

Other items being sold are a Bulova watch Clyde wore when he was killed, a draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Clyde and a shotgun confiscated after a 1933 shootout in Joplin, Missouri, in which two lawmen were killed and the gang sped away.

