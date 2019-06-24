Audit Report: Former Clarence, LA Mayor failed to return equipment

CLARENCE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The former Mayor of Clarence, Louisiana failed to return a trailer when he resigned from office.

That’s according to a new audit report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditors office.

Former Mayor Tommy Evans took possession of the Village’s trailer prior to his resignation in December 2019. The trailer was later found on Evans’ property in Win Parish in February 2019.

The report also states that former clerk Jacquetta Grayson received and negotiated a $5,000 check she apparently was not entitled to receive.

Evans told the Legislative Auditor’s office that Grayson was paid the money for severance pay and unused leave.

According to the audit report, Grayson did not record enough hours to accrue leave. The audit report suggests that Grayson may have violated state law by receiving the money and Evans for authorizing the payment.

