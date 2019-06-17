Auto insurance rate drop for Louisiana Farm Bureau customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good news for Louisiana Farm Bureau customers. The insurance company is requesting a 4.4 percent rate decrease on its 220,000 automobile policies.

Louisiana Farm Bureau is the sixth-largest auto insurer in Louisiana and this rate decrease will mean lowered premiums for over 1,500,000 automobile policyholders when combined with the earlier reductions taken by State Farm and Progressive.

“Louisiana Farm Bureau’s request for a rate reduction is further indication of the downward trajectory for auto rates in Louisiana,” said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The reduced rates are projected to take effect August 1, 2019 for new and renewed policies.

