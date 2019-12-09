Average US price of gas drops 1 penny per gallon to $2.65

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
GAS PUMP.jpg

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP)- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon to $2.65 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says Sunday that further cuts to gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise. The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.74 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories