Baby boom: Sheriff’s office welcomes 17 babies

(KSDK/NBC NEWS) — There has been a baby boom at Missouri’s Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

This year, deputies and their wives have welcomed 17 babies: 10 boys and seven girls.

“We kept hearing week after week, month after month, of people having babies,” said Sgt. Matt Moore, who helped organize a photoshoot with the dads and their babies.

Some of the baby boom may be due to coincidence, however, taxpayers may have also played a role as well.

Last year, voters approved a property tax increase. Some of the funds went toward police pay. The starting salary went from about $37,000 to about $50,000.

“Formula is extremely expensive. Diapers, you go through so much at this age. It’s a huge help,” says Deputy Cody Cawvey.

