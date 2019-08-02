Baby discovered dead in hot vehicle at Dallas-area car wash

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say a 9-month-old girl was found dead in a hot vehicle at a car wash outside of Dallas.

Garland police say the baby was in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time before being discovered by her father around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers did not immediately say where investigators believe the father had been before finding his daughter’s body.

The baby’s name has not been released and police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Dallas area on Thursday.

