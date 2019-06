CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (CNN/KMOV) – A family in Missouri was all set to celebrate a birthday this weekend, now they’re planning a funeral.

This after an infant was found dead in a car on Sunday. Police said the eleven-month-old baby girl had been in the hot car for about 16 hours.

Click here for more.



—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.