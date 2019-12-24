Baby of murdered Texas mom reunited with family

(CNN) – Family and friends mourning the loss of Heidi Broussard.

Authorities say the Texas woman was killed weeks after giving birth.

The suspect–a woman who claimed to be Broussard’s friend.

A somber Christmas carol on Monday night’s vigil for Heidi Broussard.

Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot, were reported missing on December 12.

On Friday police found Broussard’s body in the trunk of car, strangled to death.

Margot was also found healthy.

She’s back with her family after going through DNA testing.

Magen Fieramusca, a long-time friend of Broussard faces two charges of kidnapping and a charge of tampering with a corpse. Austin police chief Brian Manley said Friday that additional charges are possible.

Broussard’s loved ones say they’re thankful Margot is back home and that they’ll count on one another as they move ahead from this tragedy.

Magen Fieramusca’s bond is set at 600-thousand dollars.

The date for her second hearing has yet to be set.

