Baby shot after mom rejects man’s advances

(KSEE/NBC News) Police in Fresno, California are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 10-month-old baby early Sunday.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says it began at a family gathering attended by Deziree Menagh and her baby, Fayth Percy.

When Menagh went inside the house, the suspect, Marcus Antonio Echartea, 23, tried to hold her hand when she pulled away.

After more rejected advances Menagh left with the baby. She got in a car and left with a male friend, but they made a U-turn and headed back and parked.

That’s when police say Echartea walked up and fired three rounds into the car, hitting the baby’s head.

Officers found Echartea inside the home and detained him. He is facing three counts of attempted murder, Dyer says.

He is also accused of being the suspect responsible for a drive-by shooting of a north Fresno home on May 27, nearly hitting another child inside.

