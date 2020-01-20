Baby strollers recalled due to fall risk

(CNN) – Some baby-strollers, sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company ‘Baby Trend’ is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers– and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

For more details, go to CPSC.gov.

