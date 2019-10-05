Badly decomposed body discovered in southwest Arkansas house

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Ark. are conducting a criminal investigation after discovering a decomposed body in a house on Martha Street.

Officials said on Wednesday, they arrested someone who had been the caregiver of Christy Himes, 40, on an unrelated warrant. Police said Arkansas Adult Protective Services then conducted a welfare check on Himes at their residence on Martha St. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, TAPD officers said they developed information that led them to believe Himes may be deceased.

Officials said a search warrant was obtained for two addresses on Martha Street, the caregiver’s current home, and a past home on the same block. The search warrant revealed a decomposed body in one of the houses.

The body was too badly decomposed for a positive identification and was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to obtain information regarding the manner of death and positive identification. The investigation is ongoing.





