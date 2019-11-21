Balloon release to mark missing boy’s 6th birthday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rondreiz Phillips_1552518459002.jpg.jpg

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A balloon released is planned for later today to mark the 6th birthday of Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips.

The then four-year-old was reported missing in April 2018, after wandering off outside of his home in Lisbon.

Junior’s family is planning a balloon release today at 4:30 p.m. at Joe Michael Park in Homer.

The park is located at 924 North Main Street in Homer near the water tower.

There is still a $10,000 reward for any information about Rondreiz’s disappearance.

If you have information, you can call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories