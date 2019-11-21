Balloon release to mark missing boy’s 6th birthday

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A balloon released is planned for later today to mark the 6th birthday of Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips.

The then four-year-old was reported missing in April 2018, after wandering off outside of his home in Lisbon.

Junior’s family is planning a balloon release today at 4:30 p.m. at Joe Michael Park in Homer.

The park is located at 924 North Main Street in Homer near the water tower.

There is still a $10,000 reward for any information about Rondreiz’s disappearance.

If you have information, you can call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011.

