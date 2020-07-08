Live Now
Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Barksdale AFB conducts active shooter exercise on base Wednesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic may be delayed around entry gates at Barksdale Air Force Base Wednesday, as an active shooter exercise is being conducted.

The exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an active shooter scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission.

Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective.

The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel.

Base lock-down procedures may cause an increased amount of traffic at the entry gates and delays at various base facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss