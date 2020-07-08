Barksdale AFB conducts active shooter exercise on base Wednesday

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic may be delayed around entry gates at Barksdale Air Force Base Wednesday, as an active shooter exercise is being conducted.

The exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an active shooter scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission.

Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective.

The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel.

Base lock-down procedures may cause an increased amount of traffic at the entry gates and delays at various base facilities.

