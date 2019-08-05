BBB tips: Charitable giving after a tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to avoid being scammed following tragedies like the ones in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

When a terrible tragedy happens such as a mass shooting, people want to help in any way possible, and that often means contributing to fundraisers to help the survivors and the families of the victims.

Sadly, scammers often take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors.

In addition, there are often campaigns set up by well-meaning individuals who may or may not be directly connected to the tragedy.

BBB Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to give thoughtfully and avoid those seeking to take advantage of the generosity of others.

Here are BBB WGA’s tips for trusted giving: