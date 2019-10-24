BCPD issues traffic advisory for annual ‘Heroes Run’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department wants you to be aware of some traffic changes that will be in place this weekend for the Brookshire’s-Super One Heroes Run.

The half marathon, which benefits local first responders and military heroes, will take place Saturday, Oct. 26. The opening ceremony begins at 7:15 a.m.

The Bossier City portion of the route takes runners from Shreveport to Bossier City across the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (Westgate Drive) and onto the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

Runners will stay in the northbound lanes of the parkway running south to pass in front of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home before turning north on the parkway back to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (Westgate Drive) and into Shreveport.

The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway northbound will also be closed at Shady Grove Boulevard.

A number of Bossier City police officers will be stationed along the route to ensure the safety of the runners and assist with traffic control.

The lanes will gradually reopen to vehicle traffic once all runners have completed those sections of the course.

For more information on the Heroes Run, visit https://www.bgcracing.com/heroes-run/.