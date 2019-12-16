BCPD on the hunt for vehicle burglars

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down three suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division, there were several vehicle burglaries between Nov. 8-11 in the South Bossier area.

Three suspects were caught on surveillance video pulling on car door handles, as well as breaking into a person’s vehicle in their driveway.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com/. You will also be eligible for a cash reward.