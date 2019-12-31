Be smart this New Year’s Eve, don’t fire guns into the air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department would like to remind everyone not to fire guns into the air in celebration of the New Year.

SPD wants to wish everyone a happy New Year’s Eve, but they also want to stress that officers will be working hard to make it a safe New Year’s Eve. While they want people to be excited about ringing in the New Year, they encourage them to do it with fireworks and not firearms.

Please remember what goes up must come down, and that certainly applies to bullets shot into the air. While some may think they magically disappear, this is not the case, and innocent people can be hurt or killed as the result of falling projectiles.

In addition, it is against the law to discharge any type of firearm in the city limits of Shreveport.

Shreveport police officers will be patrolling the streets this New Year’s Eve in an aggressive, pro-active effort to seek out those who would fire guns and put the lives of others at risk and you will be put in jail if you do so.

SPD also urges anyone who sees someone firing a gun to immediately call 911 and report the crime to police.

