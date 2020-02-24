Beaird Foundation awards grant to Southwood’s Bio-Tech Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The research of five students in Southwood High School’s Biotechnology Magnet Program just got a little easier, thanks to a grant from the Beaird Family Foundation.

The $10,000 dollar grant was used to buy five Chromebooks for the winning students who competed in an essay contest.

Dr. Kim Pendleton, Southwood principal, said the grant has allowed students opportunities to study at home and at school that they otherwise wouldn’t have had, as they’re allowed to take them home and keep them for the remainder of the school year.

Morgan Adcock, a junior who was awarded one of the laptops said she is already seeing an improvement in her grades, as it’s easier to keep up with her work.

“It’s easier to have access to different stuff because on the phone, I don’t get to see all the information all the time,” Adcock said.

Almost 250 students are enrolled in the school’s biotechnology program, which is in partnership with LSU Health Sciences Center.

The Magnet Program’s purpose is to educate students in the medical field, as well as in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.