Bear scare! Halloween decoration keeps bear away trash

(WSLS) Home security footage shows a motion-activated skeleton toy scaring a bear away from a trash can outside of a home in Salem, Virginia.

Joni Moss said the bear has been lurking around her home for years.

She spent around $100 on locks for her trash cans, but they never seemed to solve the problem.

So, she settled on a much cheaper, and arguably more entertaining option: a toy skeleton.

