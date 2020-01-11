Benton Middle School cancels Monday classes due to extensive storm damages

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday classes at Benton Middle School have been cancelled, after the school was heavily damaged, having its roof blown off during the violent overnight storms that ravaged Bossier Parish.

While students stay home, the faculty and staff will use the day to prepare the school for the students’ return on Tuesday.

The school sustained extensive damage overnight, but Bossier school officials expressed gratitude that storm did not occur during school hours when more than 1,100 students and employees were there.  

Officials suggest that one way the public can help is to assist teachers is to help them replace  personal classroom materials they have accumulated at their own expense, which amounts to many thousands of dollars spent over years of teaching.

For those wanting to contribute, checks can be made payable to Benton Middle School and mailed to 6140 Hwy. 3, Benton, LA 71006. Checks can also be made to Benton Middle School and dropped off at First National Bank of Benton.  

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories