Benton Middle School cancels Monday classes due to extensive storm damages

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday classes at Benton Middle School have been cancelled, after the school was heavily damaged, having its roof blown off during the violent overnight storms that ravaged Bossier Parish.

While students stay home, the faculty and staff will use the day to prepare the school for the students’ return on Tuesday.

The school sustained extensive damage overnight, but Bossier school officials expressed gratitude that storm did not occur during school hours when more than 1,100 students and employees were there.

Officials suggest that one way the public can help is to assist teachers is to help them replace personal classroom materials they have accumulated at their own expense, which amounts to many thousands of dollars spent over years of teaching.

For those wanting to contribute, checks can be made payable to Benton Middle School and mailed to 6140 Hwy. 3, Benton, LA 71006. Checks can also be made to Benton Middle School and dropped off at First National Bank of Benton.

