Power back on at Benton Middle School, Bossier Parish Courthouse

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Schools PR Liason Sonja Bailes said power has been restored at Benton Middle School.

SWEPCO crews quickly addressed the situation Thursday morning and now the school has electricity.

Bailes said the students were always safe. The interior temperature was 75 degrees and they were in areas where there was natural light.

Meanwhile, the Bossier Parish Courthouse also lost power this morning.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bill Davis the electricity has also been restored to the courthouse.

