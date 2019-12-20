Benton mom arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of her baby

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following a two-month investigation, a Benton woman has been arrested in the death of her one-year-old child, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, of the 200 block of Danielle Dr. in Benton, was arrested today on a warrant for second degree murder. 

Bossier detectives began their investigation on Oct. 14, following a call of a deceased baby at the residence.

After an autopsy was performed on the child, along with toxicology, it was determined  the baby died of renal failure due to acetone intoxication.

Bossier detectives obtained the arrest warrant on Seilhammer after receiving the autopsy results. 

Seilhammer was arrested Friday morning without incident and transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, where she is being held on a $500,000 bond. 

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories