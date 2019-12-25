Benton: One dies, one injured in tragic Christmas eve fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Christmas eve fire took the life of a Benton woman and injured her husband.

According to Benton Fire Chief J.T. Wallace Jr., Benton fire fighters responded reports of a fire in the 200 block of James Street just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Wallace said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than five minutes, but when they went inside, they found a deceased woman in the bathtub. Her husband was able to escape the fire, but sustained minor injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been released.

Wallace said the fire is being investigated by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.