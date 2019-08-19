Benton releases bus schedule changes

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Benton schools has released bus schedule changes to improve transportation that will take effect Monday.

The schedule changes are as follows:

Benton Elementary
7:40 a.m. Drop Off
Bell Schedule Remains the Same
Dismissals Will Be Monitored

Benton Middle
First Bell 7:37 a.m.
Dismissal 2:40 p.m.

Benton High
7:05 a.m. Drop Off
Bell Schedule Remains the Same
Dismissals Will Be Monitored

