BESE holds special meeting on replacing John White

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education formally steps down.

Thursday morning the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a special meeting. The group discussed the next steps in selecting John White’s replacement. A selection committee was formed and they plan to address candidate criteria and a timeline at the board’s next meeting on January 28th.

“This is a person who is making a lot of decisions when it comes to state testing. When it comes to how teachers are evaluated. When it comes to how our schools and our districts are evaluated, curriculum we’re going to use.”

Red River United is a union representing teachers and staff in northwest Louisiana. Jordan Thomas RRU’s Educational Specialist says they’re looking forward to a change in leadership.

“We are looking forward to someone who will understand that our students, our schools, our teachers are more than a test and to trust us, because guess what…we went to college for this. We’re certified for this. We’ve taken test for this. We know what’s best for our kids because we’re with them on the front line every single day.”

During White’s tenure, Louisiana’s high school graduation rate increased, but White faced criticism for his support of Common Core.

White’s resignation will be effective March 11th.

