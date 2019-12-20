Better watch out, better not shout…sobriety checkpoint in Shreveport tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. tonight until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple agencies to emphasize their commitment to make the streets of our city safe for everyone.



Law enforcement personnel will be checking for impaired drivers, along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of those persons taking to the roadways.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will be utilizing its’ “BAT Mobile” as part of the continuing effort to curb the number of those impaired drivers who take to the streets each year in our area, recklessly risking the lives of many.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Louisiana State Police also will take part in the operation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.