BEWARE: Cash app scam surfaces in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities have issued a warning to residents about a cash app scam that has surfaced in the East Texas area.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office scammers promise a prize for a donation to a “blessing app” to make the donor think they will help someone in need with a “blessing”, and that the donor will also be able to collect money themselves.

This latest one, also compared to a pyramid scheme is called the “blessing loom” or “blessing bank” and it is designed to play on the trusting nature of people to donate money and expect a greater return quickly.

“Blessing Bank” is also known in years past as “Blessing Loom”, “Infinity Loom”, “Snowflake Blessing”, “Giving Circle” and “Christmas Blessing.” It’s not new, and it’s not a safe investment of your money.

Anytime that you are participating in something that you’re getting money for, but you’re not proving a good or a service or something like your labor, never participate in that. That’s just someone trying to get your money.

The schemes can cost as little as $10 to join, after the target has received an invitation, usually from a trusted friend or family member.

The scammers use pay apps to collect the funds once the victim has been lured to join the growing blessing loom. Once the spots are all filled, the person in the center gets all the money they were promised when they joined. Then it begins again.

So what are the warning signs you are being phished?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a couple of warning signs you should be aware of:

The emphasis is on recruiting new members in turn for a fee as opposed to selling a product.

No genuine product or service is sold in return for the money.

There’s a promise of high returns in a short time.

There are promises of easy money or high returns for very little investment.

