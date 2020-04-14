BEWARE: Texarkana Police warn of stimulus check scam

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana Police have issued a warning to residents about a new stimulus check scam.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police the scammer sends a text or email telling people who need financial help to apply for a stimulus check.

According to this TTPD Facebook post don’t click on any links if you get something like this or any other email or message promising you easy money.

