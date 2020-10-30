Beyond the Protests: Addressing racial disparities in healthcare

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 has exposed racial disparities in healthcare throughout our country, but LSU Health Shreveport is working to get more minorities to enter careers in the healthcare field.

“African Americans and Hispanics are underrepresented in the fields of medicine, research and allied health professions.”

LSU Health Shreveport is tackling this issue head on.

“To address and resolve the health disparities simply means that we need to increase the percentage of African Americans and Hispanics who decide to major in medicine, research or allied health professions.”

Toni Thibeaux is the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Diversity Affairs at LSU Health Shreveport and shares details on their new partnership with Grambling State University.

“The MOU provides an opportunity to increase the percentage of African American and Hispanic students who apply, matriculate and graduate from our programs, by proposing a guaranteed interview.”

Next month, the medical school is hosting the HBCU Virtual Educational Conference. The three day event gives students from HBCUs across Louisiana, the opportunity to meet with faculty, staff and administrators.

“To propel our message, that every student belongs to our learning communities here at LSU Health Shreveport.”

LSU Health is also offering culture competency seminars and and implemented an initiative called “A Sense of Belonging” to promote diversity.